Minneapolis cop arrested in connection with black man's custody death

After three days of protests and riots, a former Minneapolis police was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a black man in custody.

In a video recorded on Monday that has gone viral and has triggered massive protests in Minnesota's largest city showed officer Derek Chauvin pinning his knee on George Floyd’s neck for minutes and the man pleading to let him breathe. Floyd died soon after in police custody.

"I can't breathe," the last words of George Floyd, has now become the rallying cry of thousands of Minneapolis protesters.

John Mark Harrington, the Minnesota department of public safety commissioner, announced that Chauvin has been arrested but he did not provide more information.

Amy Klobuchar, the US Senator from Minnesota, confirmed the news on Twitter and called it "the first step towards justice."

"Police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is in custody for the murder of George Floyd. The first step towards justice," she said.

Earlier, the four officers involved were fired as authorities investigated the case.

Soon after George Floyd's death in police custody on Monday, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made his first public appearance of the night at City Hall near 2 am Friday and said the precinct was evacuated as it had become too dangerous for officers there.

Late Thursday, President Donald Trump blasted the "total lack of leadership" in Minneapolis and said he has promised Governor Tim Walz the miliatary to control the "thugs".

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right....." he said.

His nexttweet where he warned them of "shooting" drew another warning from Twitter which said it violated the social media platform's rules about "glorifying violence."

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump said.

In a warning posted along the tweet, Twitter said, "His another tweet where he warned them of "shooting" drew another warning from Twitter which said it violated the social media platform's rules about "glorifying violence."