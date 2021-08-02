Meet Sonia Majeed - World's first non UAE person to sing UAE National Anthem

Humans crave success the most and when they achieve it, they crave for some more. It's a never-ending cycle of the insatiable need for money and fame, which plagues most successful artists. Sonia Majeed is a proficient musician who has made her presence known in the global music industry but still hasn't lost her humility and humanity despite all her success. She is a renowned musician who is also known for her philanthropy efforts to let humanity thrive and not sleep a day without meals and proper healthcare.

Sonia Majeed possesses an inane talent for music and worked her way in the music industry with her captivating voice and enchanting persona. She is a dexterous music professional who is a singer, musician, playback singer, artist, performer and a winner of hearts. Her latest music project is with the film 'Salam Madarsa Hindustani' that is set to launch globally amid the pandemic. The film features her melodious voice that works wonders to engage the audience and makes the title tracks a joyous aspect of the film. She recently launched her application titled 'SoniaMajeedApp' to support the idea of entrepreneurship and amass investment from the citizens of the UAE.

Despite being engrossed in all of the above-mentioned roles, Sonia Majeed takes our time for philanthropy as well. She is named as the Global Goodwill Ambassador along with the Global Peace Ambassador and Global Voice Ambassador for her efforts towards society. She is also associated with the UN for supporting and volunteering for the #HeforShe program and is also a leader and an advocate for the Dubai Girl Up club. Sonia Majeed also serves as the country director for UAE for the World youth forum. Her efforts have won her many awards that include the prestigious International Peace Award Winner among other recognition ceremonies.

Sonia Majeed is satisfied with her career as a musician but feels that she should do more for humanity. Despite winning so many global awards for music and being recognised by the British parliament, she remains grounded in her roots. She is closely working with many NGOs to help curb the disastrous effects of the pandemic and distribute as much relief material as possible. She is tirelessly appealing to the people of UAE and other countries to come forward and help each other as it is the only way we can overcome the impending problem.

