List of world's most powerful passports released: THIS country is on top, check India and Pakistan's rank (file photo)

The list of the world's most strongest passports has been released. Japan has retained its position as the most powerful among all passports in the world. It has visa-free entry to 193 global destinations.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, India has improved its position by 2 spots from last year and ranked 85th on the index with visa-free access to 59 nations. Passports of Mauritania and Uzbekistan are as powerful as that of India. While Pakistan is ranked on 106th spots on the index.

Top 10 powerful passports with visa-free access to other nations

1. Japan - 193

2. Singapore, South Korea - 192

3. Germany, Spain - 190

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg - 189

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden - 188

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom - 187

7. Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States - 186

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta - 185

9. Hungary, Poland - 184

10. Lithuania, Slovakia - 183

READ | Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for biggest loss of personal wealth in history