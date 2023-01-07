This is what made me so strong; Vikram Vedha actress Yogita Bihani flaunts her gastrointestinal surgery scar

Representational image

Social media has emerged as a platform to connect hearts and uncover heartwarming stories, and build a strong bond with the virtual family. Telling another story of this aspect, young and promising Bollywood actress Yogita Bihani has revealed her journey through her scar. Recently making a mark with her refreshing, impactful and promising performance as Chanda in Vikram Vedha, Yogita Bihani made a lasting impression with her silver screen debut. Being an actor, physical attributes play an important role, especially scars and blemishes. Taking a courageous step, Yogita Bihani reveals the story behind the scar on her stomach, which resulted from her gastrointestinal surgery.

The young actress shared the pictures on Instagram along with an inspiring note, giving encouragement to make the internet a more supportive and understanding place to show compassion and empathy. Yogita said, “After eight years and hours of contemplation, here!!! it's me! This is my scar from a surgery I had 8 years ago! This scar is from my fight, it adds to my beauty, but it doesn't mean I'm impure, scarred, or imperfect. This is what made me so strong, the fighter that I am today! Your scars are not beautiful but you are beautiful with them. You were beautiful without them but with them, you have a new kind of beauty because they show how much you have achieved. Many of you dm'd me and commented what is that line on your stomach, hope you all got your answer now. Much love, Yogita Bihani.

Yogita Bihani's social media posts serve as a support and inspiration for women everywhere and advocate for self-love unconditionally, giving people the strength and courage to accept their scars. As an actor, having always stood up to the audience and critics alike, Yogita's courageous move is definitely an inspiration to many.

After starting the journey with television debut in Ekta Kapoor's romantic soap opera Dil Hi Toh Hai, Carving a path for herself through the transition from TV to the silver screen, moving forward with her big Bollywood debut with the film Vikram Vedha Till date, Yogita has left her mark in Hindi cinema.

The actress has made a mark in a short span of time by making her big Bollywood debut in less than two years, sharing the screen with renowned names like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Saraf.