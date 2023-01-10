Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for biggest loss of personal wealth in history

Elon Musk is one of the most well-known business tycoons in the world today. Musk is well-known for a variety of things, including being the CEO of Twitter, the owner of Tesla, and his contentious political opinions. The new Twitter CEO has set a record in the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the biggest loss of personal wealth in history. The firm has stated in a blog post that Forbes estimated Mr Musk had lost about $182 billion since November 2021 but added that some estimates suggest the loss may have been closer to $200 billion.

Musk’s cumulative losses are almost impossible to ascertain, Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000, according to the press release released by Guinness World Records.

Tesla shares hold a significant portion of Musk's personal wealth. The businessman contributed to the company's early funding and eventually came to own the largest stake in the automaker.

Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning established Tesla Motors, a manufacturer of electric vehicles, in July 2003. By making a massive USD 6.5 million investment in the company in 2004, Musk rose to the position of the majority stakeholder. In 2008, he then began serving as the company's CEO and product architect.

Despite suffering enormous financial losses, Musk is still the second-richest person in the world. The most valuable automaker globally is still Tesla.

In April and August 2022, Musk sold Tesla shares with a combined market value of USD 15.4 billion. He had stated that no "further sales were planned" at the time. Musk did, however, sell a further 19.5 million Tesla shares in November 2022 for nearly $4 billion.

The organisation also noted that this alarming decline accelerated in October after Mr Musk bought Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

Son launched Softbank in 2000, and because of the unstable environment there, his net worth fluctuated by as much as $5 billion in a single day.