Kenya floods: Dam that burst killing 45 was built illegally, says report

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeWorld

World

Kenya floods: Dam that burst killing 45 was built illegally, says report

The dam on the farm, which grew roses for export to Europe, burst on Wednesday night after heavy rains, sending a wall of water roaring down a hillside and obliterating everything in its path. Another 40 people have been reported missing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 07:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A dam on a Kenyan commercial farm that burst this week, killing at least 45 people, was built illegally, the water resource regulator said on Friday as police opened an initial investigation into the disaster.

The dam on the farm, which grew roses for export to Europe, burst on Wednesday night after heavy rains, sending a wall of water roaring down a hillside and obliterating everything in its path. Another 40 people have been reported missing.

The disaster is likely to put a spotlight on regulation of Kenya's cut-flower industry, which has grown dramatically in the last two decades to become one of the biggest foreign exchange earners in East Africa's top economy and a major source of jobs.

One in three of all roses sold in Europe comes from Kenya and more than 100,000 people work in flower farms, many of which lie in the fertile Rift Valley.

Elizabeth Luvonga, a spokeswoman for the Water Resources Management Authority which oversees private dams, said other reservoirs on the same property in Solai, 190 km (120 miles) northwest of Nairobi, also lacked the necessary documents.

"None of them have permits. That is why they are illegal," she said.

Earlier, Vinoj Jayakumar, general manager of the 3,500-acre Solai farm, blamed the collapse of the dam's earthen walls on torrential rain and denied that it was defective or lacking the necessary approvals.

"How can they say it is illegal?" he told Reuters. "It was not built today or yesterday. It was built 20 years back."

Amid domestic reports that the dam had not passed government engineering checks, the chief prosecutor ordered police to open an immediate investigation and report back within a fortnight.

SAVED BY TREE

As muddy brown water coursed along Solai's central street, engineers drained water from a second dam nearby to prevent another collapse. Sacks of rice also arrived on lorries to provide for hundreds of families whose livelihoods had been swept away.

In the village health centre, distraught doctor Veronica Achoka recounted the suffering of the community since the floodwaters hit.

"Yesterday was rescue and evacuation all day. The water swept people 10 kilometres downhill. Many bodies were found that far away. There's so much property destruction," she said.

At the hospital in the nearby town of Bahati, dozens were being treated with injuries ranging from fractures to internal bleeding, she said.

Further away in the provincial town of Nakuru, Isaac Mwaniki had to identify his wife at the mortuary.

"I think the water's force and soil is what got her," he said. Rescuers managed to save his daughter after the water subsided. "She had hung onto a tree and was tired but thank God she is okay," Mwaniki said.

After a severe drought last year, East Africa has been hit by two months of heavy rain that has affected nearly a million people in Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia and Uganda. Bridges have been swept away and roads turned into rivers of mud.

More than 150 people have been killed and 300,000 displaced in Kenya, where roads, bridges and crops have been swept away, causing millions of dollars of damage.

"We all breathed a sigh of relief when the rainy season started strong in early March," said Lane Bunkers of Catholic Relief Services. "But now - two months later - we are seeing the consequences of the drought-ravaged land's inability to absorb all the rain."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

Maserati stands firm on MC20’s condition as billionaire Gautam Singhania bashes Rs 4 crore car

US State Department issues statement after vandalism of churches in Pakistan, expresses concern

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghoomer Twitter review: Viewers say R Balki movie is Abhishek Bachchan's 'best ever film', call Saiyami Kher 'brilliant'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE