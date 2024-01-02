Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul law

Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

HomeWorld

World

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul law

This landmark decision raises the possibility of escalating tensions in the nation while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fights Hamas in Gaza.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel's Supreme Court overturned a contentious government plan to curtail the powers of the judiciary on Monday, The Times of Israel reported. This landmark decision raises the possibility of escalating tensions in the nation while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fights Hamas in Gaza. 

By a decision of eight votes to seven, the court decided that the government's modification to the so-called reasonableness law should be rejected. The bill, which was the first significant component of a multipronged effort to undermine the judiciary, was approved by the Knesset, Israel's parliament, last year. 

It had deprived the Supreme Court of its authority to declare government judgements irrational. The decision may reignite a contentious and heated discussion that raged in Israel during 2023 but was put on hold after the October 7 attacks by Hamas. 

Additionally, it might lead to divisions within Netanyahu's war cabinet, which is composed of two well-known opponents of his plans to restructure the courts.All sides will be closely monitoring Netanyahu's future movements, and if he attempts to force through the contentious amendment, there could be a constitutional crisis.

The amendment would deliver a "severe and unprecedented blow to the core characteristics of the State of Israel as a democratic state," the court declared in its decision, rejecting it, according to The Times of Israel.

After being passed in July, the law eliminated the court's ability to overrule decisions made by the government on the grounds that they were "unreasonable." 

Opinion polls showed that a large majority of Israelis were against the reform, which opponents claimed would undermine the judiciary's independence and undermine Israel's democracy, The Times of Israel reported.

Large-scale demonstrations, which have been a common occurrence in Israeli towns ever since Netanyahu first revealed his plans for the judiciary, were sparked by its passing, and hundreds of army reservists threatened to skip work. 

The two other members of Netanyahu's war cabinet were among those who opposed the ideas. In March, Yoav Gallant, the defence minister, became the first person in Netanyahu's pre-war cabinet to openly disagree with his intentions, which resulted in his temporary dismissal. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

ISRO heralds 2024 with satellite to study black holes in space, here's everything you need to know

How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE