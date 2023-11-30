Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases 10 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages on sixth day of truce

Headlines

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

Woman from Uttar Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

Indian bowlers who conceded most runs in T20I

Inside photos of Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's traditional wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani's grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases 10 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages on sixth day of truce

Excluding today's release of hostages, 50 were released between Friday and Monday, while 10 others were freed on Tuesday night.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed the release of over 14 hostages, including 10 Israelis and four Thai nationals, from Hamas captivity, as reported by The Times of Israel. 

As a part of the Israel-Hamas extended truce deal, Hamas released these 14 hostages, who have been transferred by the Red Cross from the Gaza Strip to Egypt via the Rafah crossing. Earlier, Hamas released two dual Russian-Israeli citizens, Yelena Trupanov and her mother, Irena Tati, as part of a gesture to Russian President Vladimir Putin, unrelated to the truce deal with Israel, according to The Times of Israel. 

The mother and daughter were then brought to Sheba Medical Centre following their return to Israel. Moreover, according to The Times of Israel, the 10 Israeli hostages released were identified as Raz Ben Ami, Yarden Roman, Liat Atzili, Moran Stela Yanai, Liam Or, Itay Regev, Ofir Engel, Amit Shani, Gali Tarshansky and Raaya Rotem. 

Moreover, the hostages will be brought to a meeting point where Israeli forces will verify their identities before escorting them into Israel via a side gate at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Meanwhile, the IDF said, "The families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information." 

Excluding today's release of hostages, 50 were released between Friday and Monday, while 10 others were freed on Tuesday night. According to the initial truce agreement, Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasised that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

Notably, Israel President Isaac Herzog is set to attend the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this week to hold sideline meetings with global leaders, in order to get the remaining hostages released from Gaza, his office said. 

"The purpose of these meetings is to reveal to world leaders in a clear and profound manner the atrocities committed by the Hamas terror organization during the horrific massacre on October 7 and to emphasize the essential security threat that led to Israel's forced entry into the war," Herzog's office said.

Furthermore, Herzog will also use the meetings to highlight the steps Israel is taking to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as it continues its war against Hamas once the truce concludes, The Times of Israel reported. 

