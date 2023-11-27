Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended by two days, says Qatar

The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.

The spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that an agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days. Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides.

