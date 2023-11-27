Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, hailstorm alert for several states; check latest forecast here

Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely in specific areas on November 27.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided a comprehensive weather forecast outlining significant changes across India. A Western Disturbance, previously a cyclonic circulation, now resides over Central Pakistan, stretching as a trough through higher atmospheric levels. An associated cyclonic circulation is positioned over north Gujarat and nearby Rajasthan.

Despite weakened wind interactions, several states remain under the weather's influence. Expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh until November 29. Isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely in specific areas on November 27.

Northwestern and central India could experience a gradual 2-3°C drop in minimum temperatures over the next three days. Additionally, some areas in northwest and central India might encounter moderate fog in the next two days.

Simultaneously, a low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Malacca Strait is expected to intensify into a depression by November 29 and possibly evolve into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Precautionary warnings have been issued.

Anticipate light to heavy rainfall in the Nicobar Islands and increasing wind speeds across various regions from November 27 to December 1. Sea conditions will deteriorate significantly, prompting warnings for fishermen to avoid specific areas during designated time frames.

Recent reports confirm weather anomalies across various regions. Hailstorms struck South Rajasthan, gusty winds prevailed in Madhya Pradesh, and heavy rainfall was recorded in Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.