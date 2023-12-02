'Interference in its satellites would be declaration of war', North Korea gives stern warning to US

Headlines

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

10 Lucky animals that bring good fortune

8 reasons why Emperor Akbar couldn't beat Maharana Pratap

Most violent Bollywood films of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

HomeWorld

World

'Interference in its satellites would be declaration of war', North Korea gives stern warning to US

North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on November 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the US mainland, Japan and the US territory of Guam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

North Korea said on Saturday it would consider any interference with its satellite operations a declaration of war and would mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent. Pyongyang would respond to any US interference in space by eliminating the viability of US spy satellites, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement from North Korea's defence ministry spokesperson.

"In case the US tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponising the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defence to undermine or destroy the viability of the US spy satellites," the statement said. DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on November 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the US mainland, Japan, and the US territory of Guam. A US Space Command spokesman, asked if Washington could interrupt the North Korean satellite's reconnaissance operations, said the US could deny an adversary's space capabilities using a variety of means, according to US broadcaster RFA.

READ | COP28 Summit: PM Modi proposes hosting COP33 in India in 2028, unveils 'Green Credit Initiative'

Later on Saturday, North Korean state media issued a commentary by a North Korean international relations analyst, who argued that "the United States with the most satellites in the world" should face the United Nations Security Council if sending satellites is considered a crime. 

"If some unpredictable conflict breaks out in the Northeast Asian region surrounding the Korean Peninsula, the United States would be entirely responsible for such catastrophe," the commentary said. It also blamed the United States for joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea, as well as for displaying its nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

READ | 'Their slogan is vikas but its work is...': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at ruling BJP

The United States on Thursday targeted North Korea with fresh sanctions after the launch, designating foreign-based agents it accused of facilitating sanctions evasion to gather revenue and technology for its weapons of mass destruction program. South Korea on Friday blacklisted 11 North Koreans for involvement in the country's satellite and ballistic missile development, banning them from financial transactions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE