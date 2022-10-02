Indonesia soccer stadium tragedy: Death toll mounts to 174, league suspended

One of the worst sporting events in the world, 174 people died from fear at an Indonesian soccer match on Saturday, the majority of whom were crushed to death when police used tear gas to quell rioting.

Riots broke out after the match, which was won 3-2 by Persebaya of Surabaya over Arema FC of Malang, East Java, on Saturday night.

In an interview with Kompas TV on Sunday, East Java's vice governor Emil Dardak stated that 174 people had died and that more than 100 injured individuals were receiving free, intensive care in eight hospitals, 11 of them were in serious condition.

The police official claimed that a large faction of the losing team's fans refused to concede loss and scaled the fence to approach the playing field, sparking fights with the police and a stampede.

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya finished, fans from the losing club entered the field, and police shot tear gas, triggering a stampede and reports of suffocation, according to East Java police head Nico Afinta.

The Football Association of Indonesia said that the BRI Liga 1's top division games have been suspended for a week and an investigation has been launched following the game, which Persebaya won 3-2. (PSSI).

"Thirty-four people died inside the stadium and the rest died in hospitals," Nico said in a statement.

Late on Saturday night, the Indonesian football association (PSSI) released a statement expressing regret for the event and notifying the public that a team had left for Malang to begin an investigation into what transpired after the game.