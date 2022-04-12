India, US demand Pakistan take 'immediate, sustained and irreversible action against terrorism'

India and the US have asked Pakistan to take "immediate, sustained, and irreversible action" to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to be brought to justice.

The demand for action by Pakistan was made through a joint statement issued after the 2+2 Ministerial attended by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This came a day after Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"The ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks," said the joint statement.

It noted that the ministers committed to the continued exchange of information about sanctions and designations against terror groups and individuals, countering violent radicalism, use of the internet for terrorist purposes, and cross-border movement of terrorists.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019.

Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.

India and the US strongly condemned any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to be brought to justice.

Jaishankar said India and the US partner closely in counterterrorism and maritime security, making the world a much safer place.

India and the US plan to hold the reconvening of a Ministerial meeting of the US-India Homeland Security Dialogue in 2022.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, the leaders did discuss developments in the region and in South Asia.

"They touched on some of the developments in Sri Lanka, in Bangladesh. And I know that our State Department colleagues will be able to follow up on those discussions. It wasn't a detailed discussion by the leaders, but it did come up," said the official.