India recommends Canada to curb attacks on worship sites, address hate speech

In an important diplomatic move, India has spearheaded recommendations for Canada to strengthen measures preventing attacks on worship places and effectively address hate speech.

The proposals were presented during the UN Human Rights Council Review meeting, where diplomats from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka shared their recommendations.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain noted legislative enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act while addressing the issue at the Council meeting.

India also recommended that Canada strengthen its domestic framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly for inciting violence. Additionally, India urged Canada to disallow activities of groups promoting extremism, prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, and enhance measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

"India recommends the following to Canada - further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech," he also said.

"In spite of cooperation, Bangladesh offers recommendations to Canada: intensify its efforts to combat racism, hate speech, hate crimes, and discrimination against migrants and Muslim minorities, take necessary measures to reduce carbon emissions; strengthen international cooperation in addressing the negative impacts of climate change; and consider ratifying an international convention on the protection of the rights of all migrants, workers and members of their families," said Bangladesh's Al Forhad.

"Sri Lanka welcomes the cooperation extended by the Government of Canada during the visit of UN Special Rapporters on contemporary forms of slavery and on the rights of Indigenous people. Sri Lanka recommends Canada to one, accede to the Convention on the Protection of Rights of All Migrant Workers and members of their families. Two, continue to take measures against racial discrimination, in particular, to avoid discriminatory policies and regulations affecting the rights of immigrants, including in the area of health," said the Sri Lankan diplomat.

"Three, continue to take measures to counter misinformation against minority communities. Four, strengthen its national mechanism for comprehensive reporting and follow up in relation to recommendations received from international human rights mechanisms and treaty obligations. We wish Canada success in its UPR engagement," Thilini Jayasekara added.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduced a fresh sour note in bilateral ties with India amid the continuing diplomatic standoff, affirming his earlier claim of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Earlier on Saturday, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of violating the Vienna Convention by "kicking out" 40 diplomats at a time when his country had reached out to the former and other global partners to get to the bottom of the murder.

Issuing a warning, the Canadian PM said if bigger countries can "violate international law without consequences", it will make the world "more dangerous".

Trudeau, however, added that Canada wants to "work constructively" with India, adding that Ottawa "will always stand up to the rule of law".