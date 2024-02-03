'If you harm an American, we will..': US President Joe Biden on Iraq, Syria strikes

US President Joe Biden released a statement saying that the US does not seek a conflict in the Middle East but if any American is harmed, the country will respond.

Following strikes in Iraq and Syria, US President Joe Biden released a statement saying that the US does not seek a conflict in the Middle East but if any American is harmed, the country will respond. US President's strong remark came in response to heightened tensions in the Middle East. The United States has initiated airstrikes targeting militia positions in both Iraq and Syria, CNN reported.

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," the US President said. This marks the beginning of what appears to be a series of more substantial strikes against Iranian-backed militias, who have been implicated in attacks on US troops in the region. Two US officials confirmed the commencement of these retaliatory measures.

"This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Earlier today, "I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base, and I have spoken with each of their families," added Biden. "This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," he asserted. Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria "against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups."

According to two US defence officials, cited by CNN, the targets were spread across seven locations. The CENTCOM statement said, "US military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from the United States. The airstrikes