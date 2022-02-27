Google, YouTube impose restrictions on Russian media amid Ukraine crisis

On Friday, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) said that it was blocking Russian state media's ability to run ads and monetize them on Meta's platform.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube blocked Russian state media outlet RT and other Russian channels from Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetize content globally on Saturday (February 26).

YouTube spokesperson Ivy ChoiCiting cited extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine for pausing monetization of several Russian channels that come in the ambit of recent sanctions imposed after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine.

She said, "We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels." YouTube also stated to have removed channels and videos that violate policies that were involved in coordinated deception.

Meanwhile, Google has also paused the ability of the Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms as per media reports. The Russian RT channel, as well as other Russian state-funded media, will not be able to run ads on YouTube, or any other Google services, including using the search and Gmail to place ads as reported by Reuters on Sunday.

