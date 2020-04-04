Global coronavirus cases cross 11 lakh, death toll nears 59,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 11 lakh with close to 59,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded 1,100,283 cases worldwide and 58,929 deaths as of 12 pm on Saturday.

Out of the 11 lakh COVID-19 patients, 226,669 have recovered from the disease.

The global coronavirus cases had crossed 1 million-mark on Friday.

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the university tracker.

The US recorded 1,480 deaths between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, AFP reported.

The death toll in the US now stands at 7,141 with over 276,995 confirmed COVID-19 patients or almost a quarter of the world's total cases.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 58,929 with the highest being recorded from Italy where 14,681 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 11,198 with 850 being recorded in just 24 hours.

France became the country with the fourth highest death toll at 6,507 with 1,120 deaths being recorded on Friday. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 3,605 and 3,294, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases is 2,902, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 68 people have died of the disease, 184 have been discharged after treatment.