Photo of frozen egg, noodles defying gravity in Serbia becomes viral; check out here

The northern hemisphere is experiencing the winter season and the weather further up north is extremely harsh so much so that several countries are witnessing a severe drop in temperatures, snowstorms, and blizzards. Amid all of these, a particular picture from Serbia has taken the fancy of netizens.

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

A Twitter user shared a click of an egg and noodles which were frozen mid-air due to the frigid environment. Take a look:

The picture was shared on Twitter by user @olegsvn, who belongs to the town of Novosibirsk in Siberia, Russia, which is known to face extremely cold temperatures throughout the year. He shared the click along with the temperature at the time when it was taken, which was -45 degrees celsius. The liquid inside the egg and the noodles was frozen, thus bringing both the food items to a standstill and eerily freezing them in the middle of when they were being eaten.

"Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia," the caption of the photo said. Oleg added, "People, you don't realize what the Siberia weather is - a day ago it was -45 C. Now it is +4C. And going up to +12C if we trust Yahoo forecast. And then it goes down to -23C again, and back to -30..."

Oleg, whose post went viral later shared a screenshot of post analysis, which showed post engagement hit the 1 lakh mark and reached more than 2.5 lakh people.