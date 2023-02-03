Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Eye drops made by Indian firm linked to vision loss in US, recalled

Twelve US states have been investigating Global Pharma Healthcare, which makes the eye drop known as Artificial Tears.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Eye drops made by Indian firm linked to vision loss in US, recalled
Representational Image

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Global Pharma Healthcare is recalling all lots of eye drops that have been connected to cases of vision loss in the United States.

As a precaution against probable contamination, the US health agency has issued a recall for all batches of artificial tears lubricant eye drops manufactured and sold by Chennai-based business EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma.

“The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted FDA to an investigation of a multi-state cluster of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM)- and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)- producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) infections possibly associated with the use of the artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare,” USFDA said.

Among the 55 reported adverse effects include infections of the eye, loss of eyesight, and even death due to a bloodstream infection.

The USFDA noted that “use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness”.  Lubricant eye drops like Artificial Tears are applied to the eye as a preventative measure against irritation or as a treatment for dry eyes.

According to a statement published on the company's website, Global Pharma Healthcare has notified the product's distributors, Aru Pharma Inc and Delsam Pharma, and has asked that any wholesalers, merchants, or consumers in possession of the recalled product immediately cease using it.

It advised consumers who have encountered adverse effects while using these OTC medications to speak with their doctor or healthcare practitioner.

Also, READ: World Cancer Day 2023: Types of cancer that are affecting women in India

With a focus on markets in Southeast Asia, Central America, LATAM, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Africa, Global Pharma Healthcare manufactures and distributes a broad selection of pharmaceutical formulations in many therapeutic forms.

The Chennai-based company's eye drop is the latest Indian product to face investigation after cough syrups made there were connected to the deaths of infants in the Gambia and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.