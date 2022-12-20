Explosive Covid wave to grip globe soon? Experts warn 60% China, 10% world might be infected in 3 months

Covid wave will hit China soon, said a health expert (File photo)

While the Covid restrictions across the world have been eased and international travel has been free-flowing for several months, China has also decided to lift some of its rigourous “zero Covid” restrictions, with experts now warning of a new horror.

Epidemiologist and health expert Eric Feigl-Ding warned that a new Covid wave will be hitting the world soon, and the majority of the population of China will suffer. A huge surge of Covid-19 cases is expected in the next 90 days, said Feigl-Ding.

The health expert said that over the course of the next three months, around 60 percent of the population of China will be reeling under the coronavirus surge, while around 10 percent of the world’s population will also be infected.

Eric Feigl-Ding further warned that the hospitals in China will be under immense stress and overcrowding, and the number of deaths in the next “thermonuclear” wave of Covid is expected to be in millions this time.

Taking to Twitter, the health expert said, “THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of China & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start.”

As per the reports by the Wall Street Journal, the crematoria in Beijing have been flooded with dead bodies due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks. He further said that the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) goal is "let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production."

Meanwhile, the authorities in China have reported no Covid deaths since the majority of the restrictions in the country were lifted. Authorities announced a total of four Covid-related deaths from November 19 to 23, while many social media reports and media establishments have claimed that there have been hundreds of deaths in the last few days.

