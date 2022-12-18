Search icon
From Covid-19 to Diarrhoea: Here's a list of top deadliest diseases in India this year

Check out the list of top deadliest diseases in Inda this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Top deadliest diseases in India | Photo: Pixabay

India faces unique challenges every day in each aspect. On the medical front, we have come a long way and now our country is equipped with modern technology and the availability of good drugs.  Although we have come miles, there are some diseases that have been behind the death of many in the country. 

With increasing heart attacks and rapidly rising diabetes in people, we have jotted down the five deadliest diseases in India in 2022.

Covid 19 

In 2020 the entire world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. It soon became one of the deadliest diseases in modern times. Starting in 2019, Covid-9 continues to be one of the major diseases responsible for a huge death rate. 

  • Symptoms: Fever, cough, fatigue, loss of appetite, sore throat, runny nose, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle aches, chest pain, and pink eye.
  • Prevention: Avoid close contact with the sick, maintain a safe distance, wash hands regularly, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to cover your face when you leave the house, avoid touching your eyes or nose with dirty hands, and stay home as much as possible.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Heart diseases have seen a rapid rise in the country. There is a rise in heart diseases among the middle-aged group of the country. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) are caused by high tobacco consumption, a lack of physical activity, poor diet, hereditary factors, existing diseases such as hypertension and high cholesterol, obesity, and the presence of a family history of this disease.

  • Symptoms: Pain in the chest, shortness of breath, numbness in the arms and legs, discomfort in the chest, and pain in other parts of the body such as the neck, back, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, etc.
  • Preventions: Stay physically active, exercise regularly, keep an eye on your weight, curb your smoking habit, keep an eye on your blood pressure and cholesterol, and eat foods that contain fibre, potassium, magnesium, and other nutrients.

Stroke

A stroke occurs when an artery in the brain is blocked. People with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are at a greater risk for strokes. 

  • Symptoms: Numbness in the arms, legs, or face, headaches, difficulty seeing (one eye or both eyes), difficulty walking, and difficulty communicating.
  • Prevention: Quit smoking, control blood pressure, follow a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly, limit alcohol consumption, and consume high-fibre and low-fat foods.

Diabetes 

Diabetes is a disease that can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender. Diabetes is caused by an increase in blood sugar levels. There are two types of diabetes-- Type 1 and Type 2. 

  • Symptoms: Extreme hunger, weight loss without reason, fatigue, thirst all the time, and frequent urination.
  • Prevention: Regular exercise, avoiding an inactive lifestyle, eating nutritious meals, avoiding smoking, and eating a fibre-rich diet and reducing sugar intake.

Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea causes loose stool multiple times in a day which results in a decrease in water and salt in the body resulting in dehydration. 

  • Symptoms: Loose stools and mucus in the stool, nausea and bloating, cramps in the abdomen, blood in the stool, and uncontrolled bowel movements.
