Ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM candidate

He is the grandson of ex-president Ayub Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has named party general secretary Omar Ayub as its candidate for prime minister.

None of the three major parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People's Party, or PTI have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly and, therefore, will be unable to form a government on their own.

