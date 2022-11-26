Elon Musk's reply on 'alternative smartphone' on Twitter is a THREAT to Apple, Android devices

Elon Musk is the world's richest man. He bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars (File)

Elon Musk has shown the world that he is a technocrat to the core. He has fired 50 percent of Twitter employees and is leading the company's coding efforts. He is also credited with launching the world's first private space agency. He has the world's first successful electric car company called Tesla and is invested in other technological endeavors. Is creating a new smartphone system on his bucket list? This Twitter exchange will enthrall you.

The smartphone market is dominated by Apple and Samsung. Several Chinese companies are also making their mark. For several years now, there are reports that Musk is planning to jump into the highly competitive space. Buying Twitter could be a step in that direction.

A Twitter user asked Musk will he produce his own smartphone should a situation arise that the social media platform is booted out of the Apple and Android ecosystem.

"The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Musk replied in the affirmative.

"I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

Several users said Musk's entry into the smartphone market will be revolutionary.

Musk is currently grappling with the problems emanating from his messy Twitter takeover. He is being criticized for his layoffs and the planned fee to verified users.

On Friday, he tweeted that apart from the blue tick, his team will also introduce ticks for governments and companies. The other two ticks will be of different colours.

He also informed the masses that all verification will be done manually.

Elon Musk is the world's richest man in the world. He is reportedly working on an idea to integrate many services into the social networking website.