Elon Musk's father Errol opens up on relationship with stepdaughter, says it's 'completely normal'

The elder Musk , who is 42 years senior to his stepdaughter, became her stepfather when Jana Bezuidenhout was four years old.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

World's richest person Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk grabbed the headlines once again on Tuesday making some bold claims in an interview with an Australian radio channel. Errol Musk opened up on the recent news of fathering a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. 

The elder Musk , who is 42 years senior to his stepdaughter, became her stepfather when Bezuidenhout was four years old. Opening up on his relationship with Bezuidenhout, Errol said it was “completely normal".

Errol, who is a South African engineer, real estate developer and mining magnate, had recently echoed the sentiment saying, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. I can’t see any reason not to.”

This comes after Errol welcomed his second child with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout, it was revealed. Their first child, a daughter, was baby Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, it emerged in 2018. Errol and Jana’s mother Heide were married for 18 years and had 2 children together.

When the news of the second child broke, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had reportedly gone “berserk”.

In the same interview, Errol also took a jibe at his son Elon, saying that he isn’t proud of him and claiming that the world’s richest man was himself not happy with how his career had progressed. 

Asked if he was proud of Elon’s achievements, Errol had said, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it is not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

(With inputs from agencies)

