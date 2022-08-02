Errol Musk, who fathered 2 kids with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, isn't proud of son Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the founder of Tesla (File)

Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father, isn't really proud of his most illustrious son's achievements. The South African engineer, who remains a controversial figure due to his life choices, revealed this in a recent interview. The 76-year-old was recently in news for revealing that he has a secret child with his step-daughter Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol Musk appeared on an Australian radio show where he downplayed Elon Musk's achievements. Here's what happened.

The radio jockey asked him if Musk Senior was proud of his "genius offspring".

"No," he replied.

Elaborating his answer, he said the Musk family has been doing a "lot of things for a long time".

He said his children, Elon Musk, Tosca and Kimbal travelled the world as children, including exotic places like China and Amazon rainforest. He, however, acknowledged that Elon has "really surpassed the mark".

Errol Musk said his son is frustrated with how his life is progressing as he thinks he is five years behind in schedule. He said Elon Musk is already 50, an old man.

Errol has two children with his stepdaughter. According to reports, Elon Musk was very upset with the discovery in 2017 and didn't talk with his father for some time after this.