Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Errol Musk, who fathered 2 kids with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, isn't proud of son Elon Musk

Errol Musk appeared on an Australian radio show where he downplayed Elon Musk's achievements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

Errol Musk, who fathered 2 kids with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, isn't proud of son Elon Musk
Elon Musk is the founder of Tesla (File)

Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father, isn't really proud of his most illustrious son's achievements. The South African engineer, who remains a controversial figure due to his life choices, revealed this in a recent interview. The 76-year-old was recently in news for revealing that he has a secret child with his step-daughter Jana Bezuidenhout. 

Errol Musk appeared on an Australian radio show where he downplayed Elon Musk's achievements. Here's what happened. 

The radio jockey asked him if Musk Senior was proud of his "genius offspring". 

"No," he replied. 

Elaborating his answer, he said the Musk family has been doing a "lot of things for a long time". 

He said his children, Elon Musk, Tosca and Kimbal travelled the world as children, including exotic places like China and Amazon rainforest. He, however, acknowledged that Elon has "really surpassed the mark".

Errol Musk said his son is frustrated with how his life is progressing as he thinks he is five years behind in schedule. He said Elon Musk is already 50, an old man. 

Errol has two children with his stepdaughter. According to reports, Elon Musk was very upset with the discovery in 2017 and didn't talk with his father for some time after this. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 409 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.