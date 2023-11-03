Headlines

'Deeply disturbed': US on Indian student stabbed in Indiana

The US State Department has also wished full recovery to Varun and said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

The United States has expressed regret over the attack on an Indian student, who is in critical condition after being attacked in Indiana.Indian student Varun Raj Pucha was stabbed at a gym in Indiana.

The US State Department has also wished full recovery to Varun and said that it defers to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We wish him a full recovery from his injuries. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," US State Department spokesperson told ANI.

Varun Raj Pucha, an Indian student, and a native of Telangana was stabbed in the head at a gym in Indiana and is currently on life support at a hospital.The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. 

