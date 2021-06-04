Headlines

COVID-19: Know about Delta+K417N variant that affected atleast 100 Everest climbers

Delta+K417N COVID-19 variant, first found in Nepal is said to be a combination of mutations from the Indian and South African variants.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

A COVID-19 variant, known as Delta+K417N, first found in Nepal has now been detected in the US, a health expert claims. Delta+K417N variant is said to be a combination of mutations from the Indian and South African variants. 

This makes it a deadly combination, as the Indian variant is more transmissible and the South African variant is more evasive of COVID-19 vaccines.

After at least 100 cases were reported at the base camp, it is believed that the variant could have been spread by climbers ascending Mount Everest.

According to Dr Jeff Barrett, director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, at least one case has been found in the US.

Some cases have also been identified in India, Japan, Portugal, and the UK. The first report of the Nepalese mutation of the virus was announced in the UK during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Public Health England (PHE), the new strain is a version of the Indian variant which has acquired new mutations. 

Thirteen samples were found among passengers on flights from Nepal to Japan, leading some to believe they were infected during climbs on Mount Everest.

The thirteen cases in Japan were spotted during hotel quarantine after the individuals returned from Nepal. 

Nepal allowed thousands of mountaineers into the country for Everest season this spring with at least 100 climbers and guides testing positive last month. 

The outbreak at the mountain coincided with Nepal's second wave of the pandemic, which struck in May. 

Nepal gave out about 300 licenses to climb the mountain this year. The visitors were told to self-isolate for three days and take a COVID-19 test before arriving at base camp.

