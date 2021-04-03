COVID-19: Bangladesh announces 7-day nationwide lockdown amid rising cases

Bangladesh

Bangladesh government on Saturday announced a week-long countrywide lockdown from April 5 to curb the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is all set to announce a countrywide week-long lockdown.

Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, made the announcement at a regular briefing from his official residence on Saturday morning.

"Every office and court will be closed during this lockdown but industries and mills will continue their operation on rotation," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said while confirming the matter to Dhaka Tribune.

Asked why industries and mill will be kept operational during the lockdown period, the state minister replied: "If we close the mills then the workers may have to leave their workstations and head for home."

Meanwhile, the country's Minister of State for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said they would soon issue fresh guidelines covering people and services to be exempted from the lockdown.

Factories will remain open and workers can work shifts by following hygiene rules.

Bangladesh reported a record 6,830 new cases in the past 24 hours till Friday at 8 am, with an alarming 23.28 percent single-day infection rate. With the new cases, the tally has reached 6,24,594 in the country.

The country reported 50 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the tally of fatalities to 9,155.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office issued an 18-point directive, including a ban on all public gatherings in areas with high rates of infections.

In a gazette notification, it asked to limit gatherings in all types of events, including social, political and religious.

It also said that buses will not be allowed to carry passengers more than half of their seating capacity and have to maintain the safety COVID-19 safety guidelines.

(With agency inputs)