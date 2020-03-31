Coronavirus Pandemic: More than 7.5 lakh COVID-19 cases worldwide; global death toll crosses 36,000

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 36,000 on Monday after Spain reported 537 new deaths due to COVID-19, in a single day. The country now has 7,340 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which is now spreading like wildfire across the world. The number of cases in the country also reached 85,195.

The number of affected people worldwide crossed the 7.5-lakh mark, with the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database putting the figure at 755,591, as of Monday midnight. According to the database, 36,211 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far.

However, over 1.58 lakh have also fully recovered.

As of now, the number of affected persons in China is reported to be 82,198 and the death toll is 3,186 in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak where the Wuhan seafood market is situated. It is to be noted that China has reported a remarkable slowdown in the COVID-19 affected numbers.

The most dramatic rise in a number of cases has been in the United States where total confirmed cases reached 148,089 on Monday with 63,155 in New York alone.

The number of cases in Italy crossed 1 lakh on Monday, with statistics showing 101,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday midnight. There have been 11,591 deaths so far in Italy, which is being termed as the new epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed the 2,700-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,757 with the total number of confirmed cases at 41,495.

In India, the number of cases had crossed the 1,000-mark over the weekend. By Monday midnight, the number of positive COVID-19 cases stood at jumped to 1,117 with 32 deaths. The government on Tuesday had imposed a nationwide complete lockdown from 21-days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.