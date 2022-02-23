Complete timeline of Russia versus Ukraine conflict and where the world stands

The tension between two neighbouring countries once a part of the big nation called Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) is at loggerheads with each other. The world is trying to avert a war between the two as it could not only affect Europe but also the world peace. However, at present none seem to take the first step to retreat from this crisis.

In a latest, satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private US company said on Tuesday. The images also showed a new field hospital has been added to a military garrison in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, international news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine that he said were to keep the peace after Moscow recognized the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries. Meanwhile, Ukraine has issued travel advisory warning to Ukrainians to not visit Russia and also urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately.

How the story is unfolding

(Image Source: Reuters)

The Ukrainian military said Wednesday that one soldier had been killed and six wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours as ceasefire violations remain at a high level. This comes hours after Russian lawmakers authorised President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country.

The situation in Ukraine has its roots in post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO and the dynamics between Russia and Europe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

China on Wednesday accused the United States of 'raising tensions' and 'creating panic' over the Ukraine crisis, shortly after Washington announced sanctions against Moscow and said it would continue to supply weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian military issued an order to mobilise reservists aged 18 to 60 on Wednesday after Russia ordered its forces to prepare to secure rebel-held areas in the country's east. The call will begin today. The maximum service life is one year.

(Image Source: Reuters)

Ukraine's economy has been hit hard. One by one, embassies and international offices in Kyiv have shutdown. Flight after flight was cancelled when insurance companies balked at covering planes arriving in Ukraine. Hundreds of millions of dollars in investment dried up within weeks.

Russia on Wednesday welcomed India's 'independent position' on the Ukraine crisis and said its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia. The measures included moves against two Russian banks, cutting the country off from Western financing by targeting Moscow's sovereign debt, and penalising oligarchs and their families who are part of Putin's inner circle.

That came after a series of announcements in Europe with Germany halting certification of the lucrative Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, while Britain targeted five banks and three billionaires.

Japan said Wednesday it will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists, after Moscow ordered troops into the rebel 'republics' of Donetsk and Luhansk.

(Image Source: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the Ukraine separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was 'unacceptable' and he called on all parties to respect international laws.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine to "protect their lives", after lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to use force abroad.

Pope Francis of the Vatican city has called for restraint in face of 'increasingly alarming scenarios' in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine Parliament has voted to impose sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers.

Australia has said that they will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on 8 members of Russia's Security Council. It'll mean Australian individuals/entities can't do business with Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank, IS Bank, Genbank and Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction.