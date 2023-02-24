Search icon
'Committed to multilateralism': Envoy to UN after India abstains from voting on resolution over Ukraine

Ruchira Kamboj said India remains committed to upholding the principles of the United Nation's Charter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

'Committed to multilateralism': Envoy to UN after India abstains from voting on resolution over Ukraine
Ruchira Kamboj: She also said that she believes dialogue and diplomacy. (File)

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on Thursday put forth India's response on its decision to abstain from voting on yet another resolution over the Ukraine war, saying India remains committed to multilateralism. Adhering to the long-standing Indian line on the Russia-Ukraine war, she reiterated the country's calls for resolving the war through dialogue and diplomacy. India on Thursday abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that talked about the need to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace in the war-torn country.

She said India remains committed to upholding the principles of the United Nations's Charter. She also said that she believes dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable way out of the war.

"India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today's Resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain," Kamboj said.

