British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU as coronavirus symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday, Downing Street has said.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday.

Johnson was tested coronavirus positive ten days ago but remained home. He went to the hospital on Sunday night after he continued to have a fever despite self-isolating for more than the stipulated seven days. Johnson tweeted from the hospital that he went to the hospital on the advice of his doctor and he was in "good spirits and keeping in touch with my team."

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives," he said.

His condition worsened and he was taken to ICU later.

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said, "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary," the spokesperson said.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication," the Prime Minister's Office said.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," the spokesperson said.

Downing Street said Johnson remains in charge of the government and in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials. Until last Friday, he continued to chair the daily meetings remotely via video conference from his self-isolation in his private quarters.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, the First Secretary of State, has stepped in to chair the daily coronavirus response meeting on Monday morning.

