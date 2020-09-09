Breaking Brexit treaty? Controversy erupts over Britain's post-EU legislations

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Independence Day 2023: Red Fort parade tickets now available for August 15; Check price and how to book tickets

Kind-hearted woman's gesture on Hyderabad metro brings joy to fellow passenger's day, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: Whopping price of LED stumps will stun you; cost more than a 10 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

'What a bowl': Internet applauds cop's exceptional bowling skills in viral video, watch

Top 10 films with highest footfalls in India in first half of 2023

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Watch: Rajinikanth offers prayers at Badrinath temple after Jailer's massive success, video goes viral

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

HomeWorld

World

Breaking Brexit treaty? Controversy erupts over Britain's post-EU legislations

Britain unveils legislation on Wednesday for life outside the EU, having thrown its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and "clarify" a deal it signed in January.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2020, 02:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Britain unveils legislation on Wednesday for life outside the EU, having thrown its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and "clarify" a deal it signed in January.

The announcement of the plans, which the government said would break international law "in a very specific and limited way", has contributed to concerns Britain could be cast out of the European Union`s single market with no agreement on trade.

The pound has slid 2.5% this week against the dollar, having posted its biggest daily fall on Tuesday since a coronavirus-related selloff in March.

Britain quit the EU in January but has remained part of the single market under a status quo agreement that expires in December. It has been negotiating a trade deal that would then take effect but says it is willing to walk away if it cannot agree on favourable terms.

The British government minister responsible for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, told parliament on Tuesday that Wednesday`s new bill would break international law, but was needed to clarify the Brexit agreement in the event the sides fail to reach a trade deal.

Ireland`s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called it a "kamikaze" threat that had backfired.
Britain`s top civil service lawyer resigned abruptly on Tuesday over what newspapers described as concern about government plans that would break the law.

The trade negotiations have all but stalled over disagreements over fisheries and state aid. The EU`s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is due in London on Wednesday to meet his British counterpart David Frost with both parties warning they have until October to agree to a deal.

The EU has warned Britain that if it reneges on the divorce treaty there would be no trade agreement.
"We need to make sure that our British partners respect their commitments," French junior trade minister Franck Riester said on Wednesday.

EU diplomats are uncertain whether Britain`s Internal Market Bill is part of a negotiating strategy, following comments by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week that both sides should move on if no deal could be struck.

END TO UNELECTED EU POWERS

The new bill will ensure that "no longer will unelected EU bodies be spending our money on our behalf," said Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain.

"These new spending powers will mean that these decisions will now be made in the UK, focus on UK priorities, and be accountable to the UK parliament and people of the UK."

On Northern Ireland, Lewis said the provisions would ensure businesses based there would have "unfettered access" to the rest of Britain, without paperwork. It would also ensure there would be no legal confusion about the fact that while Northern Ireland would remain subject to EU rules on state aid for business, Britain would not.

Northern Ireland, which borders EU member Ireland, has always been a stumbling block in talks, and almost killed off the Brexit deal until Johnson found agreement with then Irish Prime Minister Varadkar last year.

That agreement calls for border-free trade on the island of Ireland, which the EU says should in some cases require checks on goods passing between Northern Ireland and Britain. But Johnson has ruled out requiring export declarations or tariffs on such goods. He has also said Britain would not be bound by EU rules on providing state aid to companies.

Senior members of Johnson`s Conservative Party have voiced anger that Britain might consider breaching its obligations under an international treaty.

"Any breach, or potential breach, of the international legal obligations we have entered into is unacceptable, regardless of whether it’s in a ‘specific’ or ‘limited way’," Bob Neill, chairman of parliament`s justice committee said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This 45-year old millionaire's diet plan includes 110 pills, spends Rs 16.4 crore per year

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehle adult movie hai jo...'

Viral video: Desi woman's irresistible dance with foreigner and her little one melts hearts, watch

This self-made man with Rs 22400 crore wealth will compete with Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1,66,000 crore firm

Independence Day 2023: Patrolling, checking of vehicles in Delhi ahead of 15th August celebrations

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE