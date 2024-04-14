Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Iran has begun airborne attack on Israel; US stands with Israeli people, support 'ironclad': White House

Hamas rejects Israel's ceasefire proposal, reaffirms original demands

Meet single mother who began making candles at 45; is now one of India’s richest woman with net worth of...

Meet IAS officer, social media influencer who cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

9 times Rekha inspires us with strong messages

Raw almonds vs soaked almonds: Which is better?

8 health benefits of kantola

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

Malayalam film producers' body FEFKA to boycott PVR in Kerala over fee dispute; details inside

This director once worked as office boy, married top actress, gave Bollywood's biggest musical hit, is now worth...

Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer sees huge 83% growth due to word of mouth, crosses Rs 15 crore

HomeWorld

World

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Sirens and loud booms were heard in the sky over Jerusalem after Iran launched attack drones

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 07:43 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sirens and loud booms were heard in the sky over Jerusalem after Iran launched attack drones, Israeli news agency, TPS reported.

Sirens are also in northern Israel and the Negev. Following Iranian attack on Israel, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Iran's large-scale attack on Israel, CNN reported.

Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, expressing deep alarm over the potential for a devastating region-wide escalation.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," Guterres said. "I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."

After drone and missile strikes by Iran to avenge the Israeli air strike on its Syrian consulate, Labanese group Hezbollah launched dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting the air defence headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Kaila barracks area of the Golan Heights, CNN reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared its support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and their resistance to Israeli attacks on civilian areas.

Hezbollah said that the attack was carried out at 12.35 am (local time) on Sunday.
Signalling a further worsening of the situation in West Asia and the broadening of the ongoing conflict in the region, Yemen's Houthi rebels also launched drones towards Israel in coordination with Iran, Reuters reported, citing security agencies.

"We can now report that Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran," Al Jazeera quoted security firm Ambrey as saying.

 
The company added that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously.
"Unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] were reportedly launched by the Houthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran," Ambrey stated.

"Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets," it added, warning of 'collateral damage' to shipping assets in the Red Sea.Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing two US officials, that the country intercepted several Iranian drones en route to Israel, adding that its air defence systems in the region were operating in response to the attack.

The sources, however, did not specify how the US intercepted the drones and where.

It also reported that the UK was not actively deploying assets for the purpose of intercepting Iranian drones, but providing backfill for US assets that have been redeployed from counter-ISIS operations in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, according to a source familiar with the developments.

If an Iranian drone or missile went straight into that territory, UK would operate there, but the source said this shouldn't be seen as a joint operation.An Israeli military official informed at a briefing on Saturday night that more than 100 drones had been launched towards Israel from Iran, CNN reported.

Their approach towards Israel was being tracked and all necessary steps were being taken to defend the country, the official added.The official said Israel was watching other 'apparatus' that Iran potentially could be launching as well.

"We are following the other launch capabilities that Iran has at this at this time. I can't confirm anything positive regarding other munitions beyond the drones, explosive drones that Iran has launched at us," the official told CNN.

The official said the drones were expected to strike the country in the following hours, adding that more waves of drones were possible as time went by.

In preparation for what might follow in the wake of Iran's reprisal for the embassy air raid, Israel conducted some GPS scrambling, while also closing its airspace, the official added.
"We have a very strong defensive posture in order to address anything flying towards Israel," the official said.

(Except for the headline and added video, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

Meet Salman Khan, Govinda’s heroine, who left acting at peak of career, Rajinikanth refused to shoot with her after...

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film begins low despite positive reviews, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Maidaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn’s film continues to struggle, earns only Rs 2.75 crore on first Friday

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet man, a Padma Shri awardee, who is selling vegetables for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement