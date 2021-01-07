This Bhutanese policeman is winning over netizens, know why

In the 2.11-minute video, he is seen requesting Indian revelers to vacate the area as it was about to get dark.

In a video that is winning over netizens, a Bhutanese policeman is seen asking Indian tourists to leave the site on The Indo-Bhutan borderas a curfew had been imposed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. His calm and soothing demeanour is been lauded by all and sundry. The fact that he is heard talking in Hindi is an added bonus.

The clip which was shared on Facebook by ‘Gelephu News and Business Forum’, shows the policeman talking to Indian revelers at the Indo-Bhutan border asking them to vacate the place due to the curfew imposed owing to The COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Frontliner along the border area has conveyed the message in a peaceful manner to our neighbouring Indian friends who were trying to enter Bhutan,” read the caption of the post.

In the 2.11-minute video, he is seen requesting Indian revelers to vacate the area as it was about to get dark. He also urges them to put on their masks and stay indoors.

The Himalayan nation, announced a seven-day nationwide lockdown starting December 23 following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was further extended into the new year.

There are 755 cases of COVID-19 while 456 people have recovered, Bhutan has reported zero coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, as many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India as assistance for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the Indian Embassy in Thimphu on Thursday. According to a tweet by the Indian High Commission, RT-PCR testing kits, portable X-Ray machines were sent to Bhutan during the pandemic."Standing shoulder to shoulder with Bhutan during times of COVID-19! 9 consignments containing RT-PCR test kits, a portable X-Ray machine, medical supplies and PPE equipment were handed over during March-December 2020," the Indian High Commission tweeted.