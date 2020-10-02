Armenia-Azerbaijan War: Firing intensified, no possibility of ceasefire in sight

Armenian Prime Minister Nicholas Pashinan and Azerbaijan leader Ilham Aliyev have rejected the request for talks.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have intensified shelling since the French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that jihadist militants were stationed in Nagorny Karabakh. The West and Moscow have tried afresh to stop the fighting in the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region but did not succeed.

Russia-America appeals to end the dispute

In a joint appeal on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Macron have appealed to both sides to negotiate to resolve the territorial dispute. Armenian Prime Minister Nicholas Pashinan and Azerbaijan leader Ilham Aliyev have rejected requests for talks.

Russia is talking to Turkey

Russia has said that it is moving towards negotiating with Turkey, which is supporting Azerbaijan in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have confirmed that they are ready to work together to improve the situation.

Firing intensified from both sides

On the other hand, four people died and 11 were injured in heavy firing by Azerbaijan in Martuni, a small town of Karabakh. One of these 54-year-old elders is hiding in the basement of his house. Elder Artak Ayalan said never seen a bad situation. He also said that 'I have built this house with my own hands, I will not go anywhere, even if I lose my life'. Azerbaijan has opened fire on two villages inside Armenia near Karabakh.

Firing in civilian areas as well

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinayan has said that 1,280 Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed and 2,700 injured since Sunday. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence has claimed that there was a 'Crush Artillery Strike' on Armenian soldiers on its behalf. Also claimed to have flown a helicopter.

The appeal of international leaders ignored

Overall, both sides are attacking each other in civilian areas. They are also ignoring the appeal of international leaders to stop the fight. Whereas Putin, Macron, and Trump have urged the two sides to stop the fight immediately and negotiate with each other.

'Mercenary' soldiers fighting

Yerevan, who is in the military alliance of Moscow-led ex-Soviet countries, has accused Turkey of sending 'mercenary' troops from northern Syria and attacking Azerbaijan's army. Earlier this week it was also claimed that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet flying in support of Baku's forces had dropped an Armenian SU-25 warplane but Ankara and Baku denied the claim.

Terrorism in the guise of war

Armenia politician Nicole Pashinyan has said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are fighting with the help of foreign terrorists. He has said that the United States, Iran, Russia, and France are equally threatened by this terrorism. On this, the French President has said, 'Redline has been crossed, which is unacceptable.'

Turkey supports Baku

On the other hand, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, an ally of Azerbaijan, has indicated to fully support Baku's army. Turkey on Thursday appealed to Armenian troops to evacuate Karabakh. 104 soldiers and 13 civilians have died in Armenia. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has not reported any kind of military casualty, but the killing of 19 people after Armenian shelling is acceptable.

Old fight

After the declaration of independence of Karabakh from Azerbaijan, 30,000 people lost their lives in the war in the early 1990s. But it is still not free. Once again Armenia and Karabakh announced martial law and military mobilization on Sunday. On the other hand, Azerbaijan imposed military rule and curfew in big cities. Since the 1994 ceasefire agreement, the issue is not being resolved by talks between these two sides to resolve the conflict.