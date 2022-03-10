3,000-year-old 'Lost Golden City' found in Egypt, know all about Aten

In what can be called a matter of great significance to archaeology, a 3,000-year-old 'lost city' was found in Egypt, called as the city of Aten. Egyptologists and archaeologists are calling this the most significant find since the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamen.

In September 2020, a team of archaeologists had started looking for a mortuary temple on the western bank of Luxor in Egypt. But during that time they had not imagined to find something even bigger like a lost city. The initial objective was to find King Tutankhamen's mortuary temple, the archaeological mission said.

Renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass revealed in early April 2021 that they had unearthed an entire 3,000-year old metropolis called Aten which is Egypt's Lost Golden City.

Read | 2000-year-old mummy with a gold tongue unearthed in Egypt

About 'lost city' Aten

Aten is believed to have be established by the ninth king of ancient Egypt's 18th dynasty, King Amenhotep III.

Aten is theorized to be the largest administrative and industrial settlement in that era, located in the southern city of Luxor.

The unearthing of this city unlocks a rare look into ancient Egyptian life at a time when the empire was at its wealthiest.

Archaeologists hope this 'extraordinary' discovery will help to better understand past civilizations and their day-to-day lifestyle.

The excavation process began back in September between the temples of Amenhotep III and King Ramses III.

The team unearthed the site of a large city in a good condition, with almost complete walls and rooms filled with tools of daily use.

It is said that the entire city was lost to the sands of Egypt and is being hailed as one of the most prominent archaeological finds.

Valuable archaeological finds such as coloured pottery, jewellery, mud bricks bearing seals of Amenhotep III have been found.

Further archaeological work is under way at the site as the team expects to uncover untouched tombs filled with treasures.

Egyptologists and archaeologists are calling this the most significant find since the tomb of the boy king Tutankhamen.