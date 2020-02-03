After India, Belarusian diplomats face harassment in Islamabad

Even as in the past Indian diplomats have faced harassment in Pakistan, members of other diplomatic mission have now raised the matter of diplomats being harassed.

On January 21, the Belarusian diplomatic mission received a threatening email against one of its diplomats. The email from a certain Muhammad Ahmed Rashid said a certain diplomat from the mission is anti-Pakistan and he should be thrown out.

The Belarus mission raised the matter with Pakistani authorities seeking protection of the premises of the mission and increase the security.

The mission in a strong message asked the Pakistani foreign office take action against the person who mailed as a preventive measure.

2019 and 2018 saw several cased of harassment of Indian diplomats. From increased surveillance to cutting off electricity in cold winters of Islamabad to aggressively questioning anyone who visited the houses of Indian diplomats became a norm.

2019 saw a major case of harassment of Indian diplomats by Pakistani security physically stopped anyone attending Iftar party hosted by Indian mission.