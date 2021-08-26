Afghanistan crisis: Evacuees forced to pay exorbitant sums for food and water at Kabul airport, Afghan man claims

Afghan people at Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated

In what could be termed as one of the biggest humanitarian crisis of the century, people in Afghanistan are trying to flee the country and take refuge in a safe haven after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15. Since then the scenes coming out from the Kabul airport have been heart-wrenching.

We have seen anxious people running on the tarmac with planes, people falling off the wings of moving aircraft in the most tragic manner and infants being dangerously passed over barbed wires. And now we have some first-hand information from ground zero on what people are actually going through at the overcrowded Kabul airport where many people have died.

In the latest, Afghan nationals are finding it very hard to get food and water at the Kabul airport. News agency Reuters quoted an Afghan national saying that food and water were being sold at exorbitant prices at the airport, making it out of reach for the common people.

"One bottle of water is selling for USD 40 and a plate of rice for USD 100, and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people," Reuters quoted one Afghan Fazl-ur-Rehman. Another Reuters video shows a man claiming that due to the overcrowding at the airport, women and children were in a 'miserable condition'.

Another person was heard saying that he was there at the Kabul airport so that he could go abroad, after learning that the US were evacuating people from Afghanistan. Reuters has shared the video on the social media platform Twitter which clearly shows the plight of the common Afghan citizens at Kabul airport.

About 1,500 American citizens still remain to be evacuated from Afghanistan. Though the Taliban has rejected giving an extension on the US troops pull out, it did pledge to allow some departures after US troops leave the country on August 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.