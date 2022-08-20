Search icon
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India

Afghan girl Fatima, a college student, appealed PM Narendra Modi regarding the unavailability of visas to study in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:22 AM IST

File Photo

Fatima, an Afghan college student, on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the difficulty in obtaining a visa to study in India.

“I, college girl Fatima from Afghanistan, appeal to the Prime Minister of India to give me a scholarship for studies in India. We love India it is like our family,” she said in a video.

 Approximately 5000 Afghan students studying in India have been stranded in Afghanistan for the past year, unable to complete their education due to visa shortages.

Afghan students enrolled in Indian institutes are still waiting for visas to finish their education after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

In May 2022, students demonstrated outside the Indian Embassy in Kabul, requesting that the Indian government issue e-visas as soon as possible.

