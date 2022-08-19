Search icon
Planning travel to the states? Wait time for US visa appointments crosses 500 days for Indians, next date in 2024

According to reports, the number of applicants waiting for a US visa interview slot has now topped 4 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

A vacation to the United States or perhaps Europe is always on everyone's thoughts. Indians look forward to travel overseas more than we think, whether for job, studies, or simply to chill. But have you heard about the incredibly long visa lines? 

According to the US Department of State Travel website, the average wait for a visa appointment in the US consulate in New Delhi is 522 days for tourist visas and 471 days for student visas. In Mumbai, the average wait period for a US visa appointment for a visiting visa is 517 days and 10 days for a student visa.

In Hyderabad, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 518 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 479 days for a student visa.

In Kolkata, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 587 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 2 days for a student visa.

In Chennai, the average wait time for a US visa appointment is 513 Calendar days for a visitor visa and 8 days for a student visa.

According to reports, the number of applicants waiting for a US visa interview slot has now topped 4 lakhs. 

"The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate can change weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are estimates only and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment," according to the website's visa page.

Reacting to the reports about delays, the US embassy said that the Department of State is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the US for both immigrant and non-immigrant travellers.

"The US government is taking steps to reduce wait times and backlogs by actively addressing consular staffing gaps created by the pandemic, including by onboarding and training new employees. The Department of State has doubled consular hiring of US officers this fiscal year over last year, and newly trained employees are making their way to overseas consular adjudicator positions, including in India," the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

