Abu Dhabi Crown Prince missed shaking hands with a little girl at the event. What he did next is incredible!

It was extraordinary for Ayesha Al Mazrouei from Abu Dhabi, UAE as Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited her home.

Reason? Her heartbroken viral video.

Ayesha was heartbroken as she was not able to shake hands with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during an event. A video shared by UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, shows Ayesha Al Mazrouei outstretching her hands but Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi inadvertently walked past the girl who stood last in line.

The video went viral and to make up for the oversight Crown Prince in a really touching gesture, met the girl and her family.

Photos of the meeting are also making a buzz on social media and people are praising the prince for his gesture. "Today I visited the child Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei and I was happy to greet her and meet her family," he wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures from the visit.

زرت اليوم الطفلة عائشة محمد مشيط المزروعي وسعدت بالسلام عليها ولقاء أهلها. pic.twitter.com/XY3N3nU6Dd — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 2, 2019

Crown Prince’s special visit is winning him accolade on social media.