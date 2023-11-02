'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

US President Joe Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden has said that he thinks there should be a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get "prisoners" out.

"I think we need a pause," Us President Biden said in response. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out." Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

In addition to this, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans will now be able to exit war-torn Gaza and the administration will work hard to get additional Americans out of the region in the days ahead.

