Headlines

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

Amid onion prices rising to Rs 78 per kg, government sells at Rs 25 per kg in these locations; check details

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

US says evacuating its citizens, foreign nationals trapped inside Gaza top priority

Manipur violence: Police open fire after mob tries to snatch arms in Imphal, curfew relaxation cancelled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

'It was a real...': How Satya Nadella reacted on being told he is new Microsoft CEO

Amid onion prices rising to Rs 78 per kg, government sells at Rs 25 per kg in these locations; check details

Surprising health benefits of Imli (tamarind)

7 life lessons from Shah Rukh Khan that will transform your life

8 Most visited monuments in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

HomeWorld

World

'A pause means give...': US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war

US President Joe Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden has said that he thinks there should be a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get "prisoners" out.

Joe Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 reelection campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

"I think we need a pause," Us President Biden said in response. "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out." Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

In addition to this, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans will now be able to exit war-torn Gaza and the administration will work hard to get additional Americans out of the region in the days ahead.

READ | Watch: Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill avoid getting photographed together at Jio World Plaza, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ruturaj Godse, who aced college placement with huge salary package from US firm, he was offered…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 29% off on Printers

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE