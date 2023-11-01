Headlines

Watch: Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill avoid getting photographed together at Jio World Plaza, video goes viral

Both Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai on Tuesday night but avoided getting photographed together.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Ali Khan often grabs headlines for her rumoured relationship with India opener Shubman Gill. The duo is often spotted one way or another, giving rise to speculations about their relationship status. 

Both Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai on Tuesday night but avoided getting photographed together. 

For the event, Sara Tendulkar looked stunning in a red ensemble, while Shubman Gill opted for a smart black suit. 

A video shows them leaving the venue. However, as they notice the paparazzi, Shubman Gill exits first with Sara Tendulkar staying behind. 

As for the Jio World Plaza, it integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

At the launch event of the Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani and said what Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud".

Jio World Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area, and boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands.

