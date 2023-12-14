Headlines

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2,366 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 10 months this year

'Gross misconduct': TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha, here's what happened

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit 2023: How India benefitted from G20 presidency and success of the event?

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

10 most-anticipated films of 2024

Best destinations in India to visit in 2024

Most unhealthy foods to avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Arjun Kapoor slams trolls age-shaming, commenting on relationship with Malaika Arora: 'They're same people dying to...'

India's greatest filmmaker, Oscar winner, married cousin, lived together as teens, kept relationship secret for years

India's highest-paid TV actor lost money due to alcohol, went homeless, lived in car, used public washroom, now earns...

HomeWorld

World

2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

Some of the noteworthy world events in 2023 include India outdoing China as the world's most populous country and the Hamas-Israel war.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As 2023 is about to end, various significant events across the world have occurred the year. Some noteworthy world events in 2023 include India outdoing China as the world's most populous country and the Hamas-Israel war. Here are some momentous events of 2023 that have unfolded globally so far. 

  1. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

In February, Turkey and Syria witnessed massive earthquakes, with the first quake, measuring 7.8 magnitude and a second one of 7.5 magnitude, which were followed by numerous aftershocks that caused building collapses. This in turn caused a death toll of 59,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

  1. Shooting at California Monterey Park 

On January 21, 2023, a mass shooting took place in Monterey Park, California in the United States, where a 72-year-old gunman killed eleven and injured nine others. Thereafter, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury during a clash with police the next day.

  1. Twitter changes to X

Billionaire Elon Musk’s renaming of Twitter to "X", was also a major event this year. He had officially bought Twitter on October 27, 2022. In July 2023, Musk began calling Twitter "X" and changed its phone logo. This came along with other variations made in the website and Twitter accounts.

  1. Hamas-Israel war

This was one of the major events that defined 2023. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel. This was followed by immense violence and a massive death toll, and is still unresolved.

  1. India surpasses China as the world’s most populous country

In 2023, India surpassed China to become the world's most populous country, comprising an estimated population of 1.43 billion people. Projections reveal that India is likely to sustain this position as the most populous country for the next few decades.

  1. Cyclone Freddy

This is the longest-lasting tropical cyclone in history, causing over 1,400 deaths in Malawi, Mozambique and parts of southwest Africa.

  1. Titan Submersible Incident

On June 18, 2023, the submersible named Titan, carrying five people, got lost in the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Communication was interrupted after 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

  1. India hosting G20 Summit

India hosted and presided over the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10, which witnessed the participation of 43 heads of various countries, including US President Biden, Canada's Trudeau, and British PM Rishi Sunak. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi missed the event.

  1. Climate Change and COP-28 Summit

Global temperatures crossed all records in 2023 as this was most likely the hottest year on record. Global temperatures were never this high in 125,000 years, and they are expected to surpass the 2-degree Celsius limit enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Diplomats from various countries participated in the twenty-eighth Conference of Parties (COP-28), which was one of the biggest climate change events of 2023, to discuss action plans and agreements.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Web series led by a star kid is most watched Netflix title in 2023, beat The Archies, Lust Stories 2, The Railway Men

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

Animal originally included kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol but Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed it because...

Moon-Mars aspects in synastry: Have you found “The One”

Meet IAS officer, who once failed in graduation, then cracked UPSC exam twice in a row, his AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE