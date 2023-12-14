2023 Rewind: Most significant world events that unfolded this year

Some of the noteworthy world events in 2023 include India outdoing China as the world's most populous country and the Hamas-Israel war.

As 2023 is about to end, various significant events across the world have occurred the year. Some noteworthy world events in 2023 include India outdoing China as the world's most populous country and the Hamas-Israel war. Here are some momentous events of 2023 that have unfolded globally so far.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

In February, Turkey and Syria witnessed massive earthquakes, with the first quake, measuring 7.8 magnitude and a second one of 7.5 magnitude, which were followed by numerous aftershocks that caused building collapses. This in turn caused a death toll of 59,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

Shooting at California Monterey Park

On January 21, 2023, a mass shooting took place in Monterey Park, California in the United States, where a 72-year-old gunman killed eleven and injured nine others. Thereafter, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury during a clash with police the next day.

Twitter changes to X

Billionaire Elon Musk’s renaming of Twitter to "X", was also a major event this year. He had officially bought Twitter on October 27, 2022. In July 2023, Musk began calling Twitter "X" and changed its phone logo. This came along with other variations made in the website and Twitter accounts.

Hamas-Israel war

This was one of the major events that defined 2023. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel. This was followed by immense violence and a massive death toll, and is still unresolved.

India surpasses China as the world’s most populous country

In 2023, India surpassed China to become the world's most populous country, comprising an estimated population of 1.43 billion people. Projections reveal that India is likely to sustain this position as the most populous country for the next few decades.

Cyclone Freddy

This is the longest-lasting tropical cyclone in history, causing over 1,400 deaths in Malawi, Mozambique and parts of southwest Africa.

Titan Submersible Incident

On June 18, 2023, the submersible named Titan, carrying five people, got lost in the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Communication was interrupted after 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

India hosting G20 Summit

India hosted and presided over the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10, which witnessed the participation of 43 heads of various countries, including US President Biden, Canada's Trudeau, and British PM Rishi Sunak. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi missed the event.

Climate Change and COP-28 Summit

Global temperatures crossed all records in 2023 as this was most likely the hottest year on record. Global temperatures were never this high in 125,000 years, and they are expected to surpass the 2-degree Celsius limit enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Diplomats from various countries participated in the twenty-eighth Conference of Parties (COP-28), which was one of the biggest climate change events of 2023, to discuss action plans and agreements.