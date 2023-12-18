10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Explore affordable, high-quality treatments by skilled surgeons in renowned clinics, offering advanced methods like FUE, and DHI.

Discover Turkey's top hair transplant clinics with our concise guide. Explore affordable, high-quality treatments by skilled surgeons in renowned clinics, offering advanced methods like FUE, and DHI. Choose from our top 10 picks for exceptional hair restoration services in Turkey.

When it comes to consider Turkey as the best destination for your hair transplant procedures, then cost is the major reason why people prefer visiting Turkey. However, in actuality, various other reasons are also making Turkey popular for hair transplant procedures. Let’s get to know about these below to understand things better in this regard. So, here we go:

Why Is Turkey Popular for Hair Transplants?

Let’s get to know about the reasons below:

1- Lower hair transplant procedures’ costs: In contrast to the rising hair transplant procedures prices in European countries, the USA, and the UK, Turkey has been making continuous efforts to improve its medical sector and offer as affordable as possible. You can expect here to spend less than half of what it would cost you to get a hair transplant procedure in Europe, the USA, or the UK.

2- Experienced hair transplant professionals: Most importantly, you can easily get highly affordable hair transplant procedures from expert, knowledgeable, and experienced surgeons. Fortunately, the low cost of hair transplants in Turkey never means lower quality. Instead, you can easily get your treatment from a top hair transplant surgeon here affordably.

3- English language fluency: Hair transplant surgeons and team in Turkey has English language fluency skills. This can make it easier for you to communicate with the surgeon and teams there without any hassle.

Why Is Hair Transplant So Cheap in Turkey?

Turkey has relatively lower hair transplant costs as compared to Western countries, more specifically. However, it never means that you will get lower quality. There are reasons why Turkey is cheaper than other countries when it’s to a hair transplant. These reasons include:

The accommodation and hospitality industry is cheaper here.

Turkey has lower day to day living costs

It’s easier to find competitive packages from expert and leading hair transplant clinics.

Additionally, the cost of rent, materials, and products in Turkey are also cheaper because of the higher currency exchange rate.

So, all these things combinedly lead to lower hair transplant costs in Turkey.

Why Go to Turkey for A Hair Transplant?

Do you want to know why you should prefer to go to Turkey for a hair transplant? Let’s get to know the reasons below to know more.

So, here we go:

Hair transplant clinics in Turkey offer high-quality procedures affordably. So, you can easily get significant cost-saving options here.

Clinics here are using the latest technologies and innovative treatments for hair transplantation.

Costs of hair transplant in Turkey are about 60 to 80 percent lower comparatively.

The average time to wait for getting your hair transplant procedure in Turkey is lower than in other nations.

Hair Transplant Methods

Here are the common hair transplant methods you can get in Turkey:

FUT: FUT aka Follicular Unit Transplantation is a surgical hair transplant method in which hair is transplanted from the permanent zone to the balding area. This is usually done by using naturally occurring groups of hairs known as follicular units. After anesthetizing the scalp of the patient, the surgeon will remove a strip of tissues from the scalp’s donor area. The strip is then cut into multiple units and then hair grafts are placed in tiny holes in the recipient area.

FUE: FUE aka Follicular Unit Excision and Follicular Unit Extraction is the method of harvesting donor hair in the follicular unit. The method is done by making a circular, small incision in the skin. The unit will be extracted from the scalp directly in this method. However, the procedure is repeated multiple times to harvest required hair follicular.

FUE aka Follicular Unit Excision and Follicular Unit Extraction is the method of harvesting donor hair in the follicular unit. The method is done by making a circular, small incision in the skin. The unit will be extracted from the scalp directly in this method. However, the procedure is repeated multiple times to harvest required hair follicular. DHI: DHI aka Direct Hair Implementation is another popular yet advanced hair transplant method. In this method, hair follicular are usually extracted and transplanted in the donor site directly. A fine instrument is used to complete the process successfully.

Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Here are the leading top 10 hair transplant clinics in Turkey you must know:

Hermest Hair Clinic Nimclinic Dr. Keser Clinic HLC Clinic ASMED Surgical Medical Center Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic Pekiner Hair Clinic AHD Clinic Hairpol Hair Clinic Medical Hair Clinic

1. Hermest Hair Clinic

Hermest is the leading hair transplant clinic that has been offering top-notch and advanced hair transplant services since 2001. It has also won multiple “Best Hair transplant in Turkey” awards for its innovative and high-quality hair transplant services. Well, the clinic is specialized in performing top-notch hair transplant methods with unique slit techniques, DHI techniques, Percutaneous, and Sapphire.

Additionally, it is popular for providing a wide range of treatment options. While the clinic has been improving its hair transplant methods continuously by adding innovations and evolving its services.

2. Nimclinic

If you want to visit the best hair grafting services in Turkey, then Nimclinic is the best place to visit for you. Nimclinic is center of the Turkey for its 5-star hair grafting services. Additionally, Nimclinic is highly appreciated by the entire medical community in Turkey for its team of top surgeons. Therefore, you can expect to have the highest quality of hair transplant procedures here with ease. It has completed thousands of successful hair transplant procedures since its inception. This is a real achievement of Nimclinic.

3. Dr. Keser

Dr. Keser is also a well-known plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery specialist. He has been the very first hair transplant surgeon to perform FUE in Turkey. Along with that it also has been performing almost all types of hair transplant methods. He has been serving state-of-the-art hair transplant procedures for more than a decade. So, you can stay rest assured that your procedure is in good hands.

4. HLC Clinic

HLC clinic is another leading hair transplant facility in Turkey that offers a wide range of hair transplant services. It is a reputable clinic that has been serving patients from all around the world since its beginning. Additionally, the HLC clinic will also offer you a comfortable stay during your procedure.

Additionally, the director of this clinic Dr. Özgür is a popular personality in the hair transplant industry. So, you couldn’t be in better hands really.

5. Asmed

Asmed is another specialized hair transplant clinic. This Istanbul-based hair transplant clinic is a hotspot for many foreigners to get high-quality hair transplant services in Turkey. The professional team and surgeons at Asmed always ensure to satisfy their customers with the hair transplant procedures they perform.

Additionally, it also has a great track record of providing successful hair transplant services to its patients. It’s because the entire team of Asmed ensures to keep working innovatively.

6. Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic

Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic is renowned for its expertise in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) techniques. Dr. Keser, the clinic's founder, is a respected figure in the field of hair restoration. The clinic boasts state-of-the-art technology and a personalized approach to each patient's needs, ensuring optimal results. With a focus on natural-looking and dense hairlines, Dr. Keser's clinic has established itself as a leader in the industry, attracting patients globally.

7. Pekiner Hair Clinic

Pekiner Hair Clinic, led by the experienced Dr. Pekiner, offers a comprehensive range of hair restoration services. Known for its meticulous approach to hairline design and follicular unit placement, the clinic ensures that each transplant looks natural and seamless. The clinic's use of advanced techniques and tools, coupled with Dr. Pekiner's expertise, guarantees high-quality outcomes for patients seeking effective hair restoration solutions.

8. AHD Clinic

AHD Clinic stands out for its innovative approaches in hair transplantation, especially in the use of robotic hair transplant technology. This clinic is at the forefront of integrating technological advancements with traditional techniques to offer precise and efficient treatments. The skilled team at AHD, led by experienced surgeons, is dedicated to providing personalized care and achieving aesthetic excellence in every procedure.

9. Hairpol Hair Clinic

Hairpol Hair Clinic is a popular destination for those seeking top-tier hair restoration services in Turkey. The clinic is known for its team of highly skilled surgeons and state-of-the-art facilities. Hairpol specializes in both FUE and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) methods, offering a range of options to suit different patient needs. The clinic’s commitment to patient satisfaction and high success rates makes it a preferred choice for many.

10. Medical Hair Clinic

Medical Hair Clinic is recognized for its comprehensive approach to hair loss treatment. Offering a blend of surgical and non-surgical solutions, the clinic caters to a wide range of hair loss concerns. The team, consisting of experienced surgeons and specialists, provides personalized treatment plans to ensure the best possible results. With a focus on patient care and the use of advanced hair restoration techniques, Medical Hair Clinic maintains a high standard of service.

So, if you are looking for the best hair transplant services in Turkey, you can easily consider any of the above-mentioned clinics for top-quality services.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.