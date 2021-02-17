"Ye hai monkey, Ye hai cake, Aur yha inki pawri chal rahi hai" - Video that has gone viral

Even as 'Pawri ho rahi hai' trend went viral after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a hilarious video, taking the internet by storm, here's another one to make your day. And this video has all the cuteness which will melt your hearts.

The 59-second 'pawri' or party video posted by a Twitter account named 'Nature & Animals', shows a group of monkeys feasting upon a huge birthday cake, and thoroughly enjoying the sweet treat. What's more, none of them were seen fighting over the cake, rather they took turns to have the piece of their pie.

This animal loving twitter account frequently shares fascinating and funny animal videos. 'Nature & Animals' shared the 'pawri' video on social media platform twitter with the caption, "I'd like to be invited to this party."

The adorable video has gone viral on social media with more than 1,080 retweets and 384 quote tweets. More than 4200 people have liked the video. Recreating the ‘pawri’ trend, one user retweeted the video saying, "Ye hai monkey, Ye hai cake, Aur yha inki pawri chal rahi hai."

Another user wrote, "Look How Neatly they Share..Amazing..Monkey..Manners. According to source it's a special made cake with specific ingredients that are safe for the monkeys to eat."

One user reacted, "They are so nice to each other! Sharing cake like nice guys!"

One twitter user tweeted, "This looks like the dopest birthday party ever."

A twitter user wrote, "Better than humans ....nowadays they just smash on faces rather than eating."

