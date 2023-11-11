'World's most valuable car': MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's BMW; internet reacts

A video of the former Indian captain autographing someone named Abhishek Kerketta's car was shared on Instagram by user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.

The world loves Captain Cool, also known as MS Dhoni, for his incredible cricket career. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the renowned cricket player, recently gave his fan in Ranchi a surprise by signing in the back seat of his BMW. A video of the former Indian captain autographing someone named Abhishek Kerketta's car was shared on Instagram by user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj.

Additionally, it shows MS Dhoni carefully choosing the ideal location and writing instrument to autograph his name within the car. The caption of viral video reads, "MS Dhoni Sir Delights Abhishek Brother By Giving Autograph On BMW 740i Series."

When the video first starts, MS Dhoni is seen getting into the BMW's backseat and asking a fan where he can sign his name. After that, a man gives the cricket player several pens and asks which one he would like to use.

"Nahi phele jagah batao (First show me the place)" is Dhoni's response. When the fan shows Dhoni where it is and inquires about the marker once more, the former captain of India replies, "Mota wala. Black hi hai na? (The dark marker. It is black, isn't it?)". Once he has chosen the pen, Dhoni takes some time to settle in.

In addition, he tells the fan how he would sign in order to ensure a proper fit because of limited space. At the end of the video, Dhoni signs the BMW, congratulates his fan, and remarks that he should head out before it gets too late.

Just one day after it was posted, the video has received over 31,000 likes and over 269756 views. Several individuals shared a range of responses in the comments section. The comment section is filled with reactions by several Instagram users' reactions to the video.