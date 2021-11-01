Wonder why pizza comes with small table in middle? Viral video explains

There is no shortage of pizza lovers across the globe, but all the pizza delivery outlets follow one trend while delivering you these boxes of joy- each pizza comes with a small plastic table, sometimes even chairs, in the middle of the box.

Many have wondered the answer to one simple question over the years- why does a pizza pie always come with a small plastic table in the middle? You must not wonder anymore as a social media user has uploaded a video, answering this very question.

The small plastic table, which is known as the pizza stool or table, is an object that is used to prevent the top of the pizza box from collapsing in at the center and touching the food inside. In this funny viral video, an Instagram user shows another ironic use of the plastic table.

Instagram user Shazab Farooqui posted a video on the photo-sharing app, along with the caption, “I was today years old when I learned what this was.” In the video, he proceeds to show the demonstration of how a pizza cutter can be used, when the clip takes an unexpected turn.

In the video, Shazab starts to show how the pizza cutter is used and presses it into a slice to prevent his friend from taking a piece. His friend further manages to grab the pizza slice, ripping it in half. Shazab hilariously commented on the video, “Who would’ve thought this was the pizza cutter #pizza #lifehack.”

The video went viral on Instagram, with more than 20 million views on the short clip. Social media users loved the hilarious video and posted their own takes on what the small plastic table can be used for.

One user commented, “No it’s a table for my dolls.” Another Instagram user commented, “I thought it was a toothpick.” Why do you think the plastic table is used in a pizza box?