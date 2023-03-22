Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Who is Lakshay Chaudhary, YouTuber who vlogged his grandfather's funeral

A similar thing occurred when vlogger Lakshay Chaudhary shared a video of his grandfather's funeral. Yes, you read that correctly. And it has clearly gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Who is Lakshay Chaudhary, YouTuber who vlogged his grandfather's funeral
screengrab

New Delhi: Influencers and content creators flock to social media sites such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. The internet has evolved into a massive platform for showcasing one's skills. However, some videos shared by content producers occasionally perplex viewers. A similar thing occurred when vlogger Lakshay Chaudhary shared a video of his grandfather's funeral. Yes, you read that correctly. And it has clearly gone viral on the internet.

The vlogger, who has over 400k subscribers, stated that his grandfather led a long and happy life. The video, titled "NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI," rapidly went viral on YouTube, with over 100,000 views, as well as on Twitter, with users voicing their confusion and criticism of Chaudhary's actions.

Watch the clip here:


What exactly was in the clip?
Around March 18, Lakshay posted a vlog of his maternal grandfather's funeral, including footage of all the ceremonies that took place at his home. While talking about his "nanaji", Chaudhary stated that he "lived a long life with no regrets".

The video quickly got viral on the internet, even making its way to Twitter. However, after viewing the video, social media users were perplexed.

Reactions:
Many viewers found the vlog to be "cringe-worthy," and some even remarked on the irony of Chaudhary's actions, given that he had previously mocked other content producers for sharing similar content. Several internet users accused the YouTuber of being a hypocrite. "Cringe pro max," one user wrote on Twitter. "Ab hypocrisy ki seema khatm ho gyi," noted another user.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.